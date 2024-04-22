GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Women have no protection under Congress government: BJP

April 22, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP workers in Udupi who staged a protest on Monday, condemning the murder of college student Neha Hiremath in Hubballi a few days ago, alleged that women have no protection under the Congress government rule in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, president of the Udupi district unit of the party Kishore Kumar Kundapura alleged that the appeasement policy of the Congress government was responsible for such murders. Women have no protection under the Congress rule and anti-social elements are having a field day without the fear of law, he added.

The Congress has taken the murder lightly to appease a certain section of society for the sake of votes in the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

He said that the accused in the murder should be hanged to death.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, in-charge of Mangaluru Division of the BJP K. Udaya Kumar Shetty were present.

Related Topics

Karnataka

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.