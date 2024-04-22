Women have no protection under Congress government: BJP

April 22, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - MANGALURU

The BJP workers in Udupi who staged a protest on Monday, condemning the murder of college student Neha Hiremath in Hubballi a few days ago, alleged that women have no protection under the Congress government rule in the State.

Speaking on the occasion, president of the Udupi district unit of the party Kishore Kumar Kundapura alleged that the appeasement policy of the Congress government was responsible for such murders. Women have no protection under the Congress rule and anti-social elements are having a field day without the fear of law, he added.

The Congress has taken the murder lightly to appease a certain section of society for the sake of votes in the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

He said that the accused in the murder should be hanged to death.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, in-charge of Mangaluru Division of the BJP K. Udaya Kumar Shetty were present.