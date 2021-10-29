Women expedition team gets warm welcome

An all-woman “Shikharadinda Sagara” expedition team that climbed a mountain in the Himalayan ranges, cycled over 3,000 km and participated in kayaking [300 km], was given a warm reception at Malpe in Udupi district on Thursday afternoon. Udupi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Y. Naveen Bhat welcomed the team comprising V. Aishwarya, Dhanalakshmi, Asha, Pushpa and Bindu. He appreciated the efforts put in by the team to instil confidence among the general public in general and women in particular. The expedition was launched on August 16 after which the team climbed Mount Kolahoi (5,425 m) in Jammu and Kashmir in the vicinity of Sonamarg. The team later rode bicycles for a distance of 3,350 km before reaching Karwar in the State. From Karwar, the members participated in kayaking till Mangaluru and later went back to Udupi on Thursday.

Indian Mountaineering Association’s southern zone and General Thimmayya National Academy of Adventure jointly organised this expedition.