Women exhibit their swimming skills at St. Aloysius pool

March 12, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MANGALURU, MARCH 12

Nearly 100 women between 12 and 65 years of age from different parts of Coastal and Malnad regions of Karnataka took part in the swimming competition held at the St. Aloysius College swimming pool here on Sunday.

The swimming competition is one among the sports events held as part of Khelo India 10 Ka Dum initiative for International Women’s Day of the Union Government for empowering women through sports. The swimming competition was held in Mangaluru and Bengaluru.

The competition was held for under 11, 12-14, 15-17, 18-25, 25-35 and 35-45 age categories. Women took part in 50 and 100 meters of fre style, and 50 meters each of backstroke, breast stroke and butterfly stroke competitions. The event started at 10.30 a.m. with 50 meter backstroke, followed by freestyle and other events that went on till around 2 p.m. Komala, an officer from Sports Authority of India’s unit in Madikeri, was the observer, for the event.

Among those who took part in the competition included 67-year-old Manjari Bhargava, the lone woman Arjuna awardee for diving (given in 1974), who took part in 100 meters freestyle in which she stood first. She was second in the 50 meters backstroke. She also took part in 50 meters each of backstroke and freestyle events.

The other elder woman who participated in the event was the 63-year-old Jayashree Sunil Nayak, who recently won three gold medals in the masters swimming competition held in Bengaluru. Ms. Nayak, a native of Maharashtra and now settled in Mangaluru, took part in the 50 meter backstroke event.

Inaugurating the event, Assistant Director Youth Services and Sports Ravi Nayak said to encourage more people to take up sports, the State Government has reserved 2% of the jobs for sportspersons. Asking people to take up swimming, Mr. Nayak said this was mother of all sports which not just takes care of one health but also improves lifestyle.

Asian champion in masters athletics, Mary Hilda Dsouza, 69, called upon women to set aside one hour of their time every day for an activity that they love.

Deputy Mayor Poornima, Assistant Sub Inspector Varun Alva, and swimming Coach and event coordinator Lokaraj Vitla, also spoke.