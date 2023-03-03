ADVERTISEMENT

Women entrepreneurs’ meet on March 8

March 03, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project that has financed over three lakh women entrepreneurs across the State will hold a women entrepreneurs’ convention at Dharmasthala on March 8 to mark International Women’s Day. Project executive director L.H. Manjunath, in a release, said experts will give information about GST, facilities available from banks, government subsidies, taxation rules, accounts and billing software, QR Code, etc., during the one-day convention. There is no entry fee and interested enterprising women may call 94493 87177 for registration. March 4 is the last date for registration.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US