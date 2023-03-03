HamberMenu
Women entrepreneurs’ meet on March 8

March 03, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project that has financed over three lakh women entrepreneurs across the State will hold a women entrepreneurs’ convention at Dharmasthala on March 8 to mark International Women’s Day. Project executive director L.H. Manjunath, in a release, said experts will give information about GST, facilities available from banks, government subsidies, taxation rules, accounts and billing software, QR Code, etc., during the one-day convention. There is no entry fee and interested enterprising women may call 94493 87177 for registration. March 4 is the last date for registration.

