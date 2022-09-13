Women demand rearrest of convicts in Bilkis Banu gang rape case

They also demand severe punishment to Murugha Sharanaru of Bruhanmutt in Chitradurga, an undertrail, who is a prime accused in the sexual harassment case by two girls

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 13, 2022 23:59 IST

Women of various organisations staged a protest at Clock Tower circle, in Mangaluru on Tuesday demanding rearrest of 11 convicts of Bilkis Banu gang rape case in Gujarat. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Women of various organisations staged a protest in the city demanding rearrest of 11 convicts of Bilkis Banu gang rape case in Gujarat. They also demanded severe punishment to Murugha Sharanaru of Bruhanmutt in Chitradurga, an under-trail, who is a prime accused in the sexual harassment case by two girls.

The women who protested under the aegis of Mahila Dourjanya Virodhi Vedike, Mangaluru demanded that the two girls who have filed the case against the seer should be paid the compensation as per law at the earliest.

They demanded that the government should hold awareness programmes in education institutes on POCSO Act to enlighten students on the provisions of the Act. The programmes should also be organised to enlighten other common persons.

The women said that the dignity of women should be protected.

Karavali Lekhakiyara Mattu Vachakiyara Sangha, Sahodaya, National Women’s Front, Welfare Party of India and other organisations supported the protest.

