Women, children form human chain to ‘Save the Constitution’

Women and children took part in a human chain, organised by ‘We The People’ forum, in the city on Thursday with a theme ‘Save the Constitution’.

The chain organised on the 72th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was from the RTO office to Government Wenlock Hospital.

Earlier, forum members staged a dharna in front of the office of Deputy Commissioner and expressed concern that those who justified the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi are now being elected as the representatives of people.

There is a need to create awareness on the importance of the Constitution and Mahatma Gandhi to the present and future generations, they said.

In a separate event, people under the banner ‘Team India’ organised a variety of activities to oppose the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi and to save the Constitution.

Artists, writers, and activists participated in it. Senior writer Sara Aboobacker inaugurated the events.

The artists depicted the assassination of Gandhiji through sketches. Activists sung songs and read out poems.

Meanwhile, the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) burnt an effigy of Nathuram Godse in front of the Town Hall here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Abul Jaleel Krishnapura, State general secretary of the party, alleged that the Sangh Pariwar was responsible for the assassination of Gandhiji.