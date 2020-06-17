Woman who tested positive forCOVID-19 gives birth to baby

A pregnant woman who tested positive for COVID-19 was delivered of a baby at the Dr. T.M.A. Pai Hospital, the designated COVID-19 hospital, here on Wednesday, and both the woman and her child are safe.

Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha said here that the woman had been admitted to the hospital earlier. A team of expert doctors had overseen the delivery.

“Both the woman and the child are safe. Doctors are taking all steps to see that the child does not contract COVID-19. I have spoken to the doctors. I congratulate the doctors of Dr. T.M.A. Pai Hospital for handling such a critical case so well. When discharging them from the hospital, we will test the child also for COVID-19,” he said.

Four test positive

Meanwhile, four persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Udupi district on Wednesday. According to a health bulletin, the infected persons are a nine-year-old boy, a woman and two men.

Of the four, three had had history of travelling from Maharashtra, one was a primary contact of a patient (P-5,451). All of them have been shifted to designated COVID-19 hospitals for treatment.