Woman who tested positive for dengue dies in Jeppu

Even as the district administration is continuing with fever survey and efforts to reduce sources of mosquito breeding, a 52-year-old woman from Gujjarakere, who had preliminary tested positive for dengue, died at a private hospital on Monday.

According to the District Disease Surveillance Officer, Navinchandra Kulal, the woman was admitted to the hospital 10 days ago with fever and other health issues. A rapid diagnostic card test showed her positive for dengue. Dr. Kulal said her fever had come under control and there was not much variation in her platelet count. She was being treated for diabetes. On Sunday, she had a cardiac problem. Dr. Kulal said there was suspicion of other reasons leading to her death. An audit will be done shortly to find out the exact cause of death.

Meanwhile, with intermittent rainfall, cases of dengue continued to be reported in Jeppu and other parts of Mangaluru. “Unlike last month when cases were in a cluster, the cases now are isolated in Mangaluru and other parts of the district,” Dr. Kulal said.

Putting the number of suspected dengue cases at 110 this month, District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Ramakrishna Rao said health and municipal staff have intensified survey of mosquito breeding sites and are taking steps to destroy them. “We require more support from the people in preventing breeding of dengue virus-carrying mosquito that breeds in freshwater,” he said.