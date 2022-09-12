Woman washed away in Udupi

Special Correspondent MANGALURU
September 12, 2022 00:16 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 42 year-old woman from Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala was washed away in Souparnika river in the pilgrim centre of Kollur in Udupi district on Saturday evening when she tried to save her husband and son who were being swept away in the river.

According to police, Chandi Shekhar, wife of Murugan (52), residents of Chakkapal in Thiruvananthapuram taluk and district, was visiting Kollur with family and had stayed in a lodge.

The family went for a bath to Souparnika in the evening. Adityan, son of the couple jumped into the river to save his father Murugan who was being swept away. While both were unable to come out, Ms. Shekhar too jumped into the river and was swept away. Local residents however rescued Murugan and Adityan.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Shekhar was yet to be traced. Kollur police have registered a case of a missing person and were attempting to find her.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app