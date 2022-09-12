Woman washed away in Udupi

ADVERTISEMENT

A 42 year-old woman from Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala was washed away in Souparnika river in the pilgrim centre of Kollur in Udupi district on Saturday evening when she tried to save her husband and son who were being swept away in the river.

According to police, Chandi Shekhar, wife of Murugan (52), residents of Chakkapal in Thiruvananthapuram taluk and district, was visiting Kollur with family and had stayed in a lodge.

The family went for a bath to Souparnika in the evening. Adityan, son of the couple jumped into the river to save his father Murugan who was being swept away. While both were unable to come out, Ms. Shekhar too jumped into the river and was swept away. Local residents however rescued Murugan and Adityan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Shekhar was yet to be traced. Kollur police have registered a case of a missing person and were attempting to find her.