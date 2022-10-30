Woman throws her newborn into open well

The Hindu Bureau MANGALURU
October 30, 2022 23:57 IST

A woman has been accused of murdering her 11-day-old child by throwing the newborn into a well in Kultunja village of Sullia taluk on Saturday.

In a case registered at the Subrahmanya Police Station, complainant Ranjita said that her sister-in-law Pavitra, a resident of Bastikadu in the village, gave birth to a male child on October 19 at the Government Lady Goschen Hospital, Mangaluru. The child was born after her marriage with Manikanta.

Pavitra, the complainant said, wanted a female child. After the birth of the male child, Pavitra stopped regular breast feeding.

On Saturday, Pavitra locked herself in a room in the house and slept. At around 3.30 p.m., she was seen coming out of the room and then, throwing the child into the open well outside the house.

Her family members and friends rushed to the well to rescue the child.

The child was taken to the Government Hospital in Panja where it was declared dead.

The Subrahmanya Police have registered a case against Pavitra for an offence punishable under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.

