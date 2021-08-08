Woman, son drown

MANGALURU

08 August 2021 20:22 IST

A 30-year-old woman and her three-year-old son were drowned in a lake in Mapalakaje of Nellooru Kemraje village of Sullia on Sunday.

The police gave the names of the deceased as Sangeeta (30) and Abhimanyu (3).

The police said that Sangeeta had been to her parents house in Kemraje. In the morning, she left along with her son to visit her uncle’s house nearby. As the two were walking on the lake bund, Abhimanyu slipped and fell into the water body. Sangeeta jumped into it to rescue her son but the two were drowned in the lake water.

Passers-by called the Fire and Emergency Services for rescue. Firemen and local fishermen launched a search and retrieved the bodies around noon.