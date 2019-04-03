Woman police patrol vehicle launched in Udupi

Superintendent of Police Nisha James flagging off a woman police patrol vehicle, ‘Rani Abbakka Force’, at Chandu Maidan in Udupi on Tuesday.

UDUPI

03 April 2019 01:16 IST

It will handle cases regarding harassment of women

Superintendent of Police Nisha James launched the woman police patrol vehicle, “Rani Abbakka Force”, on the occasion of the Police Flag Day at the Chandu Maidan here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion after flagging off the patrol vehicle, Ms. James said that the woman patrol vehicle would start its operations from Tuesday itself.

It would have a woman sub-inspector of police, a male police constable and a woman police constable. It would be operating during the day in the city. It would handle cases regarding harassment of women, she said.

This vehicle would patrol areas such as railway station, school and college surroundings and bus stands.

It would also handle incidents involving harassment of women. People could report their complaints, including harassment, to the Police Control Room by calling 100 or the Women Police Station here on Ph: 0820-2525599.

Speaking at the Police Flay Day function, Gopalakrishna Ganiga, retired sub-inspector of police, said that the police should have good relations with the people as this would help in checking crime.

The police should be courteous to people. Public cooperation was essential to maintain law and order, he said.

Kumara Chandra, Additional Superintendent of Police, T.S. Jaishankar and Dinesh Naik, Deputy Superintendents of Police, Krishnakanth, Assistant Superintendent of Police, were present.