Woman poisons husband with help of paramour

The Udupi district police revealed that a woman and her lover were administering slow poison to the former’s husband for a long time and later smothered him to death on October 20 in Ajekar police limits of Karkala taluk.

Superintendent of Police K. Arun in a statement at Udupi on Friday, October 25, gave the name of the woman as Prathima, wife of Balakrishna, 44, resident of Marne village and her friend as Dilip Hegde of Karkala. Balakrishna was found dead at his home early October 20 morning and his father Sanjeev had suspected foul play in the death.

Dr. Arun said during the investigation, police learnt that Prathima and Hegde had known each other for a long time. Hegde allegedly gave a kind of slow poison to Prathima and she regularly mixed it with the food consumed by her husband. As a result, Balakrishna developed several health complications entailing treatment at different hospitals in Manipal, Mangaluru and Bengaluru.

When the situation did not improve, the family members brought Balakrishna home in a serious condition on October 19. The accused thought that no one would suspect them if Balakrishna died and allegedly smothered him to death early October 20 morning. While Pratihma is sent to judicial custody by a jurisdictional court, Hegde is taken to police custody, Dr. Arun said.

Police Sub-Inspectors of Ajekar B.K. Ravi and Shubhakar and their teamcracked the case, the SP said.