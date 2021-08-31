Woman murdered

MANGALURU

31 August 2021 00:51 IST

A 26-year-old woman was murdered by her friend at Santekatte in Udupi on Monday. The accused, a friend of the woman, is serious as he is said to have stabbed himself, after killing her.

On Monday, as Somyashri was riding back home from work on her scooter, Kulal came on a motorcycle and blocked her way at Santekatte.

Expressing dissatisfaction over her proposed marriage with another man, Kulal stabbed her and then stabbed himself.

Somyashri died of injury in hospital, the police said.