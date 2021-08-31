Mangaluru

Woman murdered

A 26-year-old woman was murdered by her friend at Santekatte in Udupi on Monday. The accused, a friend of the woman, is serious as he is said to have stabbed himself, after killing her.

The police said that Somyashri (26) close to Sandesh Kulal (26.

On Monday, as Somyashri was riding back home from work on her scooter, Kulal came on a motorcycle and blocked her way at Santekatte.

Expressing dissatisfaction over her proposed marriage with another man, Kulal stabbed her and then stabbed himself.

Somyashri died of injury in hospital, the police said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 31, 2021 12:51:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/woman-murdered/article36193321.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY