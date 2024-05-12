GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman loses over ₹7 lakh to online fraud

Published - May 12, 2024 08:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 37-year-old woman from Shankarapura in Udupi district has complained to the Manipal police that she lost ₹ 7.75 lakh to an online part-time job fraud.

The woman said she received on her mobile phone on May 3 a link related to an online part-time job. On pressing the link, she got connected to an unknown person on Whatsapp who asked her to join Oasis Finance group on Telegram app. She joined the group on May 4 and performed some online tasks for which ₹18,375 got credited to her account. She was persuaded to invest more in order to get good returns. Accordingly she transferred a total of ₹ 7.75 lakh through her ICICI mobile app till May 9 to the account given by the unknown person. Failing to get any returns to the investment, the woman filed the complaint.

The police registered her compliant for offences under Sections 66 (C) and 66 (D) of Information Technology Act and Sections 419 and 420 of Indian Penal Code.

