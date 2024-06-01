Woman loses over ₹11 lakh to online fraudsters

A 43-year-old woman from Brahmavara lost over ₹11 lakh to online fraudsters who threatened her in the guise of Mumbai police saying several cases of harassment were registered against her.

The complainant told the Brahmavara police that she received a call on her mobile on May 28 wherein the caller told her that as many as 17 cases were registered against her regarding illegal advertisements and harassment. The call was then transferred to ‘Mumbai Cybercrime wing’ wherein one person, identifying himself as Vinayak Babar, police inspector, put her on a WhatsApp video call.

The caller did not allow her to disconnect and obtained details of her bank accounts and properties before sending her copies of an arrest warrant and other documents. Believing him, the victim gathered money from various sources amounting to ₹11,04,263 till May 30 and transferred the same online to the accused.

The Brahmavara police have registered a case under the relevant provisions of the IT Act and the Indian Penal Code.