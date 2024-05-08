ADVERTISEMENT

Woman loses over ₹11 lakh to online fraud

Published - May 08, 2024 09:00 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old woman from Savanur village in Kadaba taluk of Dakshina Kannada lost more than ₹11 lakh to online fraud when she was lured into performing tasks.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her complaint to the Bellare police, the woman said she got a task offer when she was browsing through her Instagram account on April 26. Initially, she received returns for her small investments following which the accused asked her to invest more promising lucrative returns.

Whenever she made investments, the accused asked her to invest more so as to return her the entire investment. Thus, she made investments of ₹35,000, ₹1 lakh, ₹1.77 lakh, ₹3 lakh and ₹5 lakh on different dates till May 4. As the woman did not receive any return to her investment, she filed a complaint with the police.

The police are investigating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US