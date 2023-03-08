Woman levels sexual harassment charge against two staff members of CSI’s Karnataka Southern Diocese

March 08, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 44-year-old woman has filed a complaint with the women police station in the city accusing two staff members of the Church of South India, Karnataka Southern Diocese (CSI-KSD), Mangaluru, of sexually harassing her. She has accused four other CSI-KSD staff members of abusing her. The police who have registered a case in this connection are investigating.

The victim, a former employee at CSI-KSD, has accused treasurer Vincent Palanna and Father Noyal Karkeda of physically and mentally harassing her by making undue advances. She alleged that the two accused persons forced her to see porn videos.

The victim, in her complained filed on March 7, accused storekeeper Manohar Ammanna and Bishop’s driver Karunakar Kundar of following her and then abusing her. She has further accused CSI-KSD vice-president Sister Sujatha and secretary William Carey of abusing her by making reference to her gender.

The police registered her complaint for the offences punishable under Sections 354, 354 (A), 354 (D), 504 and 506 of Indian Penal Code and are investigating.