Woman killed in house collapse; rain causes havoc in Venoor, Hosangady in Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU

A woman was killed in a house collapse as moderate to heavy rain continued to lash Dakshina Kannada since Wednesday night.

According to Revenue Department officials, Gopi, 58, of Janata Colony, Borugudde under Nellikaru Gram Panchayat near Moodbidri, was killed when her house collapsed owing to heavy rain on Wednesday night. Though she was admitted to a hospital following injury after the first aid at a clinic in Hosmar, she breathed her last.

Rain caused havoc in Venoor and Hosangady areas on the foothills of the Western Ghats in Belthangady taluk. Water from Hosangady and Venoor rivers, which are the tributaries of Phalguni river, entered more than 20 houses in Hosangady, Badakodi and Maroor villages. Many houses and buildings were filled with sludge. A minor bridge at Malady-Sonandur village was washed away. Farmland and private properties, including houses, were damaged.

“There was a cloudburst-like situation,” former Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat Vice-President P. Dharanendra Kumar told The Hindu over phone from Hosangady village. The rain began around 7 p.m. on Wednesday and lasted till 4 a.m. on Thursday, he said.

Mr. Kumar said that the Belthangady-Venoor State Highway was under water till early on Thursday.

Sheshappa Naik from Badakodi village said there was chest deep water in his house. He lost 500 coconuts and about 300 baskets of manure. Anil Naik from Badakodi village said water had entered his house at 9.30 p.m. and receded at 3 a.m. “We shifted our cattle to a safer place. Our paddy field is completely damaged,” he said.

Subrahmanya Bhat, priest at Gopalakrishna Temple, Maroor-Hosangady, said water entered his house and a shop at about 10.30 p.m. and it receded only after 2.30 a.m. As the temple is under renovation, water also entered the Balalaya situated on the temple premises.

A portion of the house of one K. Shekabba at Hosangady collapsed at about 8.30 p.m. He said that he lost household articles. “According to some elders in my village, this is the first time since 1974 that this area witnessed such a severe kind of flood due to heavy rain in the Western Ghats. They recall that in 1937 there was a similar kind of flood,” Mr. Kumar said.

Flood in Adyapady

At least 25 houses in Kudru and Daivangala areas at Adyapady under Kandavara Gram Panchayat, near Mangaluru, were affected by the spate in the Phalguni as water entered some houses and farmland. A SDRF team reached the areas to help and rescue people. Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharat Shetty visited the areas.

Reports said that water from the Phalguni entered some low-lying areas in Moodushedde, on the outskirts of Mangaluru city. Rescue teams used a rubber boat to shift a family to a safer place. Water entered some houses in Gurupura too.

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan had declared a holiday for schools and PU colleges in the district on Thursday in view of an orange alert by the IMD. Dakshina Kannada Disaster Management Authority said that 19 houses were damaged in the district in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. Of them 14 were partially damaged and five houses were severely damaged.

MESCOM’s 105 electricity supply poles and 5.25 km long supply lines were damaged. It said that six-km-long major district roads and about seven km-long State highways were also damaged.

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, Renjala gram panchayat in Karkala taluk of Udupi district recorded the maximum 319.5 mm rainfall in Karnataka in the 24-hour period.

The maximum rainfall in Dakshina Kannada during the same period was at Shirthady gram panchayat in Belthangady taluk (269 mm).

Dakshina Kannada recorded 107.3 mm rainfall during the same period against the normal rainfall of 38 mm for the period. Moodbidri taluk recorded 198.4 mm rainfall and Belthangady taluk reported 150.1 mm rainfall during the period.

