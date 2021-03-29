Woman, husband held for smuggling gold

Officials of Mangaluru Air Customs have arrested a woman passenger, the second one in this month, and her husband hailing from Cheroor of Kasaragod in Kerala on the charge of smuggling gold in powder form mixed it with solid gum and by concealing it in her inner garments.

A Customs release here said on Sunday that gold weighing 851 grams valued at ₹39.48 lakh was seized from them. It mentioned the names of the arrested as Fousiya Missiriya Moideen Kunhi (33) and Moideen Kunhi Cheroor (44).

They had arrived by an Air India flight No IX 1384 from Dubai on Saturday (March 27) evening with their four children.

The woman had concealed the gold in her specially designed inner garment, the release said.

The operation was led by Deputy Commissioner Avinash Kiran Rongali along with officers of the rank of Superintendent Manokatyayani, Srikanth and Nagesh.

Earlier, on March 11, the Customs officials at the airport arrested a woman from Kerala on the charge of smuggling gold by concealing it in her sanitary pads and socks. They seized 2.41 kg of gold valued at ₹1.10 crore from her after she arrived from Dubai in an Air India flight. She too was from Kasaragod in Kerala.