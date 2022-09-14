Woman harassed at shop in Puttur

A woman has accused an unknown person of harassing her when she had gone to buy grocery at a super bazaar in Tingalady in Puttur Rural police station limits on Wednesday.

In her complaint filed late on Wednesday, the woman said a person inappropriately touched her as she was purchasing grocery at the shop.

The police said the complaint has been registered for offence punishable under Section 354 of Indian Penal Code. Efforts are being made to trace the accused and arrest him, the police said.

Meanwhile, a group of activists from different Hindu organizations assembled outside the police station on Wednesday night seeking action against the accused by Thursday morning.

Condemning the incident, Puttur MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor, in a statement, asked police to take strict action against the accused and rein in such mischievous elements.