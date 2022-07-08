Woman gives birth to triplets in Udupi government hospital

July 08, 2022 00:23 IST

A 27-year-old woman gave birth to triplets at the District Government Hospital in Udupi on Thursday.

According to Udupi District Surgeon Madhusoodan Nayak, the woman named Suneetha from Ankola in Uttara Kannada was admitted to the Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdullah Mother and Child Hospital, which is now under the District Government Hospital, on July 6. She delivered through caesarean operation two baby boys and a baby girl on Thursday.

The mother is from Siddi tribal community. “All three babies and the mother are doing well in post operative ward,” Dr. Nayak said adding that a baby weighed 2.03 k.g., another weighed 2.05 k.g. and the third baby was 1.700 in weight.

The District Surgeon said that the mother had been to some hospitals earlier in her district for delivery. But the doctors there suggested her to go to Udupi as the delivery appeared to be complicated. It was her first delivery, he said.

The team of doctors which operated upon the woman included Rajani Karanth, Kavisha Bhat, Sooryanarayana, Ganapathi Hegde and Mahadeva Bhat.