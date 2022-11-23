Woman from West Bengal found murdered in Sullia

November 23, 2022 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - MANGALURU

A woman from West Bengal was found murdered in the couple’s rented house at Beeramangala in Sullia town of Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday, November 22.

Police said the woman was the wife of one Imran Sheikh, working at Hotel Liquid Continent owned by one K. Santhosh at Odabai in Sullia Town. Having married her in West Bengal about eight months back, Sheikh had rented a house of one Shivarama Shastri at Beeramangala.

In his complaint to the Sullia Police on Tuesday, Santhosh said Sheikh had obtained long leave from work from November 19 stating that he had to take his wife to her hometown for delivery. She was physically challenged and walked with the help of a stick.

Rohith, who resides next to Sheikh and is a friend of Keerthan Shetty, who works at Liquid Continent, told the latter that he had heard a woman screaming from Sheikh’s residence on the night of November 20. Upon inquiring, Sheikh told Keerthan that his wife screamed after she had a fall in the bathroom. When the hotel owner called Sheikh on Tuesday, his number was switched off.

Rohith found a human body covered in a gunny bag at Sheikh’s rented house in the evening and informed the police. Police confirmed it to be a woman’s body and shifted it to the mortuary for further action. Rohith told him that Sheikh went out alone on the night of November 20 with a bag.

Sullia police have registered a murder case against Sheikh and are investigating.