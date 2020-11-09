Mangaluru

Woman from Nada village dies in Udupi hospital

A 26-year-old woman from Nada village of Kundapur died in a hospital in Udupi where she was admitted after she consumed a poisonous substance.

The Gangolli Police gave the name of the deceased as Spoorti M. Nayak.

The police said that Spoorti Nayak was rushed to the hospital after she consumed the poisonous substance on Friday evening.

She was unhappy after her alliance with a boy had broken.

She died at 8.40 p.m. on Saturday.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 for help.)

