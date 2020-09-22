Woman from Manipur held in drugs case

MANGALURU

22 September 2020 18:47 IST

Continuing investigation of the alleged association of actor-turned-choreographer Kishore Amin Shetty in drug peddling, the police on Monday arrested Aska (28), a native of Manipur.

Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash told reporters that Aska is accused of consuming narcotic drugs. “She tested positive after a narcotic drug test was conducted,” he said. The woman was not in a position to give her statement on Monday. “We took her statement on Tuesday. Notice is being issued to those in association with her,” he said.

Mr. Vikash said that three police teams are involved in the investigation related to the arrest of Kishore Amin Shetty and Akeel Nousheel who is said to be an aide of the former. “All links of the accused are being investigated,” he said.

Aska worked in a spa here. The police said that Aska and another woman were secured on Monday. While Aska tested positive for drugs consumption, the other woman tested negative, the police said.