Woman, friend sentenced to life for murder

The III Additional District and Sessions Judge B.B. Jakati on Tuesday sentenced to life Ananda, 30, and Ashwini, 25, to life on finding them guilty of murdering of Jayaraj in Moodukonaje village, near Moodbidri, in 2016.

According to the chargesheet, Jayaraj married Ashwini alias Mamatha in December 2014. The two lived in a rented accommodation in Pranthya Village of Moodbidri. Ashwini was in a relationship with Ananda, her neighbour in her native Moodukonaje village, and their relationship had continued even after her marriage.

Jayaraj was into consumption of drugs and was also alcoholic. He had fights with his wife over her relationship with Ananda. Ashwini got pregnant and she moved to her parents house in Moodukonaje where she gave birth to a girl child. Ashwini told Ananda about harassment she was facing and the two hatched the plan to murder Jayaraj. On September 13, 2016, Ashwini called Jayaraj to her house. Ananda, who was in the house, assaulted Jayaraj with a blunt object that resulted in latter’s death. The two, with the help of two other accused persons Shreepathi and Dhanapathi, disposed the body in a well nearby. Ashwini filed a missing complaint about Jayaraj, while Ananda impersonated as a kidnapper and called Jayaraj’s mother and brother to say that Jayaraj was in his custody and he will released only after getting ransom of ₹62,000.

Moodbidri Police Inspector Ramachandra Nayak traced the body of Jayaraj and then arrested Ananda, Ashwini, and two other persons. Chargesheet was filed for offences under Sections 302 (murder) and 201( destruction on evidence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Prosecutor Narayan Sherigar examined 35 witnesses, including Jayaraj’s mother Saraswati and brother Girisha, and placed 102 documents before the court. In defence, counsel for the accused produced 12 documents.

The Judge on Tuesday sentenced Ananda and Ashwini to life and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 each for the offence under Section 302 of IPC. The two were also sentenced to two years imprisonment and fined ₹2,000 each for the offence punishable under Section 201 of IPC. Both the sentences will run concurrently, the judge said. Shreepathi and Dhanapathi were acquitted.

The Judge ordered payment of ₹10,000 out of the total fine of ₹14,000 as compensation to Saraswati. The Judge recommended to District Legal Services Authority to pay compensation to daughter of Ashwini, who is staying with her mother, under the Karnataka Victim Compensation Scheme.