Woman found murdered, ornaments missing

13 July 2021 23:55 IST

The Udupi Police have formed four teams to trace the accused involved in the murder of a 35-year-old woman in her apartment in Brahmavar on Monday evening.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Vishala Ganiga, who resided in the apartment in Kumragodu of Brahmavar. The police said that she was strangulated to death.

According to Brahmavar Police, Vishala Ganiga stayed with her husband Ramakrishna Ganiga and daughter Arvi in Dubai. She came to her native in Brahmavar along with her daughter on July 2 in connection with partition of ancestral property.

The police said that on Monday morning she called her father Vasu Ganiga and said that she will come to his house in Gujjadi after visiting a bank. As she did not turn up till evening, Mr. Vasu Ganiga called her husband Mr. Ramakrishna Ganiga, who asked the former to visit the apartment. Mr. Vasu Ganiga found the door locked. He then used a spare key to enter the house only to find his daughter dead in the hall.

The police came to the spot soon after and found ornaments worth ₹2 lakh missing from the house. Suspecting that it was a case of murder for gain, the Brahmavar Police have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder), 449 (house trespass) and 392 (robbery) of Indian Penal Code.

Based on information gathered from the CCTV cameras around the apartment, the police questioned an autorickshaw driver. A search is on for other persons involved in the murder.