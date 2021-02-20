Woman found dead as officials arrive to seize property

A 52-year-old woman was found dead in a room of her house in Puttur on Thursday when bank officials and police went to seize the property as part of loan recovery proceedings. The Puttur Town police identified the deceased as Prarthana Prabhu.
Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad said Prarthana’s husband, Raghuveer Prabhu, had taken a loan from Canara Bank and had failed to repay it for 10 years. The total outstanding amount was ₹37 crore.
On January 17, the court in Mangaluru passed an order for seizure of the house of Mr. Prabhu, which stands off the Harady Railway Station road. A court commissioner was appointed and the court directed the district police to provide security for the court commissioner for completing the proceedings. The court-appointed commissioner went to the house along with bank officials and policemen of Thursday morning. Mr. Prabhu’s children told the officials that their parents were not in the house. When the team entered the house, Prarthana was found hanging from the roof. The police immediately took her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead.
The police recovered a note, purportedly written her, wherein she held the bank responsible for her death. Following a complaint by Raghuveer Prabhu, the Puttur Town police registered a case under Section 306 of the IPC (abetment to suicide).
(Those in distress or having suicidal tendency may contact Arogya Sahayavani on 104)
