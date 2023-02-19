Woman dies while breastfeeding

February 19, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

A lactating mother died after collapsing while breastfeeding her 1.5 month old baby boy in Kota police limits of Udupi district on Saturday.

The deceased Gunavathi, 39, a resident of Kota, had delivered the child at the Government Koosamma Shambhu Shetty Memorial Haji Abdullah Mother and Child Hospital, Udupi, on December 23, 2022. She was discharged after 21 days and brought home, said her elder brother Subraya Devadiga in his complaint.

Gunavathi had developed diathermia a week ago and was treated for the same. When she was breastfeeding her son on Saturday, she suddenly collapsed around 9 a.m. Though she was taken to the Kundapura Government Taluk Hospital, and was declared brought dead at around 10.10 a.m., Mr. Devadiga said.

The Kota police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.