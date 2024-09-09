ADVERTISEMENT

Woman dies in road accident

Updated - September 09, 2024 10:14 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old newly married woman died after the car in which she was travelling overturned after crossing the median and hit a KSRTC bus and a motorcycle on the other side in Talapady, near B. Mooda village of Bantwal, on the Mangaluru-Bengaluru National Highway 75, recently.

The Bantwal Traffic police gave the name of the deceased as Manasa. She had married a 28-year-old businessman, Anish Krishna, a resident of Kedila, on September 5.

The police said Anish Krishna and Manasa were returning to Mangaluru in a car after visiting a temple in Dentadka. Around 1 p.m., near Sita Palace in Talapady of B. Mooda village, Krishna lost control of his car and hit the median. It overturned and hit the bus and the two-wheeler before coming to a halt.

Seriously injured Manasa and her husband were taken to a private hospital in Thumbe where Manasa succumbed to injuries. Krishna and motorcyclist Kantesh, who had minor injuries, were shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru where both are recovering, the police said.

Based on the compliant by KSRTC bus driver Sunil Tonduru, police registered a case against Krishna for the offences punishable under Sections 281, 125(a) and 106 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

