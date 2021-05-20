Woman dies in road accident

A 45-year-old woman died and her daughter suffered severe injuries when a car hit their scooter after jumping the median on the Thokkottu Flyover off Mangaluru on Thursday morning.

In his complaint to police, P. Mohan said that his sister-in-law Vasanthi, who wanted to meet her mother staying at Jeppinamogaru, was riding pillion with her daughter Shreeja on the scooter from their residence in Kumpala to Jeppinamogaru.

When they were proceeding on the flyover, the car moving towards Talapady from Mangaluru jumped the flyover median and hit the scooter. While Vasanthi was thrown to the service road below, Shreeja fell on the flyover carriageway.

Vasanthi died of head injuries on the way to a hospital. Shreeja has suffered injuries on her face and left arm.

Traffic South Police have registered a case. Investigation is on.