Woman dies in road accident

MANGALURU

21 January 2021 00:47 IST

A 30-year-old worker, hailing from Koppal district, died after being hit by a motorcycle near Kodikkal Auto Works in Kannur in Manglauru Traffic South Police Station limits on Wednesday.

The police said that Renuka (30) was hit by the motorcycle coming towards the city from BC Road. Renuka and motorcycle rider Mohammd Sadiq were injured. Both were brought to the Government Wenlock Hospital where Renuka died.

