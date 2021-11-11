Mangaluru

Woman dies in road accident near Maroli

A 34-year-old employee of a private speciality hospital died after she came under the wheels of a ready mix concrete vehicle near Maroli on Wednesday.

The Mangaluru Traffic South Police gave the name of the deceased as Poornima.

The police said that Poornima finished her work in First Neuro Hospital and was returning home in Kavoor on her scooter in the evening. Going straight from Padil Junction, Poornima lost control while taking a left turn towards Maroli and came under the rear wheels of the ready mix concrete vehicle that was ahead of her. Poornima died on the spot.


