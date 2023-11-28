Woman dies in fire mishap in Mangaluru apartment

November 28, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

A woman died allegedly owing to suffocation, after a fire broke out at an apartment flat in Attavar early on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sahain Musab, 57.

According to officials in the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, the fire broke out in the flat at about 5 a.m. The flat is located on the 12th floor of the 16-floor apartment

The exact cause for the fire is not known. The woman was said to be on a wheelchair in the bathroom when the fire broke out and could not come out, the officials said, adding that seven of nine persons in the flat managed to come out.

The personnel rescued another person from inside the house while the woman could not be saved.

