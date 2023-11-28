ADVERTISEMENT

Woman dies in fire mishap in Mangaluru apartment

November 28, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

A woman died allegedly owing to suffocation, after a fire broke out at an apartment flat in Attavar early on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Sahain Musab, 57.

According to officials in the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, the fire broke out in the flat at about 5 a.m. The flat is located on the 12th floor of the 16-floor apartment

The exact cause for the fire is not known. The woman was said to be on a wheelchair in the bathroom when the fire broke out and could not come out, the officials said, adding that seven of nine persons in the flat managed to come out.

The personnel rescued another person from inside the house while the woman could not be saved.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US