Woman dies in accident

MANGALURU

28 October 2020 01:13 IST

A 32-year-old woman died while her husband was seriously injured after the motorcycle the two were riding was hit by a container lorry at the junction of NH 66 and Ullal Main Road in Thokkottu on Tuesday.

The police gave the name of the deceased as Priya Fernandes and the injured as Rayan Fernandes (35). The police said that the couple were returning to their house in Ullal Mastikatta. The two came from the service road and were taking a turn towards the main road when they were hit by the lorry. Priya Fernandes died on the spot, the police said. Rayan Fernandes was taken to a private hospital.

Advertising

Advertising