Woman dies after being knocked down by KSRTC bus near Byndoor

A 52-year-old woman who was walking along the flank of National Highway 66 at Kirimanjeshwara village was knocked down by a KSRTC bus early Thursday morning in Udupi district.

The police gave the name of the vicitim as Susheela Chowkimane. According to complainant Shekhar, he was on morning walk near the petrol pump in Kirimanjeshwara when the incident occurred. The victim was walking by the side of the highway on the earthen path from Kirimanjeshwara to Arehle Cross when the KSRTC bus from Bhatkal to Kundapura hit her from the rear around 6 a.m.

The woman died on the spot, he told the police and alleged negligence by bus driver Venkanagouda in causing the accident. Byndoor police have registered a case and are investigating.

Dies of asphyxiation

A labourer died and another was hospitalised due to asphyxiation when they attempted to remove silt from an open well in Brahmavara police limits of Udupi district on Wednesday. The police gave the name of the deceased as Durugappa Balappa, 27, and the hospitalised person as Adiveppa Kuri.

Balappa’s wife Shashikala told the police that her husband was working as a labourer in Udupi-Brahmavara area. Sahadeva from Devadigarabettu in Chantharu near Brahmavara sought his service for desilting the well on Wednesday. As Balappa and Kuri entered the well, they suffered asphyxiation and were taken to a private hospital in Brahmavara where the former was declared dead. Brahmavara police have registered a case and are investigating.

Online honey trapping

A 28-year-old man from Santhekatte near Udupi lost ₹11.3 lakh in online honey trapping. The complainant told the Udupi Cyber, Economic and Narcotics Offences police station that he got in touch with Sachi Jain through a dating App. He used to chat with her through video calls. The accused recorded their video call and sent the clippings to him demanding money. The victim sent her a total of ₹11.3 lakh in instalments. The CEN police are investigating the case under the provisions of the IT Act and the IPC.

Online threat call

A woman from Manipal near Udupi lost ₹2,41,342 in an online threat call on Wednesday. The victim told the Manipal police that she received a call from mobile number 8183369530 wherein the caller introduced himself from the customer care of a prominent courier company. The caller told her a courier was booked in her name using her Aadhaar card details and the same was seized by the Customs Department on charges of containing MDMA. Later, a person claiming to be from Mumbai crime branch police called her through Skype and got the amount transferred in the guise of conducting investigation. Manipal police have registered a case under the IT Act and the IPC..

