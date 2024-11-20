Woman complains to Mayor about irregular water supply at Katipalla III Block

The Mangaluru City Corporation has been supplying water to Katipalla III Block area once in four days for the past two months, a woman complained to Mayor Manoj Kumar during the monthly phone-in event on Tuesday.

Neetha from Katipalla said that residents of the area have been forced to purchase water from tankers by paying ₹900 a tanker. The local councillor knows about the water supply problem, she said, urging the Mayor to address water supply issue.

Responding, the Mayor said that there might be distribution issue and it will be addressed.

Alwyn D’Souza from Kankanady said that street vendors who have been evicted about two months ago for occupying footpaths, parking areas have returned to the same places and the corporation is doing nothing to evict them back. “The corporation’s eviction drive appears like a drama,” he told the Mayor questioning the role of health section officials.

He said that the menace of unauthorised flexes being put up is also on the increase.

Replying, Mr. Kumar said that the corporation will resume the eviction drive.

Mohammed Raqiq, a trader, said that the 150-m 41st Cross Road at Hampankatta has not been asphalted for years. “I am a trader on the same road for 15 years. The busy small road has not been asphalted since then,” he said.

A caller urged the Mayor to get the Urwa Stores-Ashoknagar Road asphalted.

Another caller urged the Mayor to take action against increasing menace of street dogs in city.