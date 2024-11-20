 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman complains to Mayor about irregular water supply at Katipalla III Block

Published - November 20, 2024 07:00 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Manoj Kunar, Mayor, attending to a call during his phone-in programme in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Manoj Kunar, Mayor, attending to a call during his phone-in programme in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Mangaluru City Corporation has been supplying water to Katipalla III Block area once in four days for the past two months, a woman complained to Mayor Manoj Kumar during the monthly phone-in event on Tuesday.

Neetha from Katipalla said that residents of the area have been forced to purchase water from tankers by paying ₹900 a tanker. The local councillor knows about the water supply problem, she said, urging the Mayor to address water supply issue.

Responding, the Mayor said that there might be distribution issue and it will be addressed.

Alwyn D’Souza from Kankanady said that street vendors who have been evicted about two months ago for occupying footpaths, parking areas have returned to the same places and the corporation is doing nothing to evict them back. “The corporation’s eviction drive appears like a drama,” he told the Mayor questioning the role of health section officials.

He said that the menace of unauthorised flexes being put up is also on the increase.

Replying, Mr. Kumar said that the corporation will resume the eviction drive.

Mohammed Raqiq, a trader, said that the 150-m 41st Cross Road at Hampankatta has not been asphalted for years. “I am a trader on the same road for 15 years. The busy small road has not been asphalted since then,” he said.

A caller urged the Mayor to get the Urwa Stores-Ashoknagar Road asphalted.

Another caller urged the Mayor to take action against increasing menace of street dogs in city.

Published - November 20, 2024 07:00 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.