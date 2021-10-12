Woman, child killed in road accident

A 25-year-old woman and her one-year-old child died on the spot when a KSRTC bus mowed them down in Uppinangady town of Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Shahida, wife of Shirlalu Siddique, and their son, Shaheel, residents of Belthangady taluk. The woman and her child were said to be on their way to Puttur to consult a doctor from Shahida’s maternal home at Gerukatte.

When she was attempting to cross the road near Uppinangady bus stand, the bus mowed them down. Uppinangady Police have registered a case and are investigating.