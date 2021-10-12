Mangaluru

Woman, child killed in road accident

A 25-year-old woman and her one-year-old child died on the spot when a KSRTC bus mowed them down in Uppinangady town of Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Shahida, wife of Shirlalu Siddique, and their son, Shaheel, residents of Belthangady taluk. The woman and her child were said to be on their way to Puttur to consult a doctor from Shahida’s maternal home at Gerukatte.

When she was attempting to cross the road near Uppinangady bus stand, the bus mowed them down. Uppinangady Police have registered a case and are investigating.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 12, 2021 7:51:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Mangalore/woman-child-killed-in-road-accident/article36968112.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY