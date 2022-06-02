Woman, child engaged in begging rescued

June 02, 2022 00:50 IST

Child Line 1098 Mangaluru on Wednesday rescued a woman who was engaged in begging at Nanthoor Circle, along with a child.

A communique here said that the public had complained to the Child Line that minor children were engaged in begging and causing nuisance to people at Nanthoor Circle on Wednesday. The Child Line, upon visiting the spot, found the woman, a resident of Tavarekere in Bengaluru, along with a one-year-old child, engaged in begging.

Both the woman and the child were rehabilitated at the Women’s Rehabilitation Centre upon directions from the Children Welfare Committee. Child Line field convener Deekshith Achrappadi, staff Ashalatha Kumpala and Jayanthi and volunteer Kavan Kabaka were involved in the rescue.

Child Line said that several migrant families with children were involved in begging around Nanthoor Circle and it was found that they do not have any document to show the children belong to them. It has urged people not to encourage begging by children and report it to the Child Line 1098.