Woman arrested in honey-trap case

The Puttur Rural Police arrested a woman in honey-trap case involving an individual from Nettanige Mudnur village. The police gave the name of the accused as Tanisha Raj, a native of Bantwal taluk.

According to the police, Ms. Raj sent a “Hi” message on WhatsApp to Abdul Nasir in February this year. When the latter asked for the former’s introduction, she replied that she had sent the message inadvertently. A few days later, she again sent a “Hi” message and Nasir called her back. She introduced herself as a girl from Bengaluru and then, the two continued to talk and chat on WhatsApp for the next few days. On April 15, the two had an intimate video chat and then, she blocked Nasir’s number.

On April 20, Nasir was called to an unidentified place where a group of five persons demanded a ransom of ₹30 lakh for not releasing the video footage of the intimate chat in the social media. He paid the amount in two instalments and then lodged a complaint with the police on June 30.

The police traced Ms. Raj and arrested her on Friday in a case registered for offences under Sections 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 384 (extortion), 420 (cheating) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and under Section 66 (E) of the Information Technology Act.

A special team headed by Police Inspector Thimmappa Naika and Sub-Inspector of Police M.Y. Udayaravi has been formed to trace the other accused, the police said in a press release.