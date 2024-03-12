GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman arrested for assaulting father-in-law

March 12, 2024 07:51 am | Updated 07:51 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Kankanady Town police arrested a woman for allegedly beating her 87-year-old father-in-law in their house near the Nandini Milk Dairy in Kulashekar in Mangaluru on Saturday.

The police gave the name of the arrested woman as Uma Shankar, 47.

On Saturday afternoon, Uma Shankar had a heated exchange with her father-in-law Padmanabha Suvarna, 87, over the latter keeping his shirt on the sofa. Ms. Shankar reportedly took a walking stick to hit Mr. Suvarna on his legs and between his chest and hip. When Mr. Suvarna held the stick tight, Ms. Shankar reportedly abused him and pushed Mr. Suvarna to the sofa. The injured Mr. Suvarna got up and went out of the house. He went to his brother’s house in Marnamikatte and called his daughter Priya, who is in Moodbidri, to narrate about the incident.

On Sunday morning, injured Mr. Suvarna was admitted to Government Wenlock Hospital. His daughter Priya filed a complaint against Ms. Uma and produced footage of the CCTV in the house in which the assault had been captured.

The police registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapon) of Indian Penal Code. The police arrested Ms. Shankar on Monday and produced before the jurisdictional magistrate, who remanded her to Mangaluru District Prison for 15 days.

