Woman arrested for abetment to suicide

The city police have arrested Noor Jahan, 50, in connection with the death of four members of a family at their home near Jeppu Market on Wednesday.

She was arrested on charge of abetment to suicide of the family including Nagesh Shiraguppi, 30, his wife Vijayalakshmi, 26, and their children Sapna, 8, and Samarth, 4. The woman was arrested on Friday and produced before the jurisdictional magistrate, who remanded her in judicial custody.

Wife, children killed

Shiraguppi reportedly killed his wife and two children before hanging himself from the ceiling. Before hanging himself, he sent a message to Assistant Sub Inspector K. Chandrashekar accusing Noor Jahan of Bejai, in whose house Vijayalakshmi worked as maid, of attempting to convert her and held her responsible for the death of the family members.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters on Saturday that an investigation revealed that Shiraguppi and Vijayalakshmi worked in the apartment in which Noor Jahan stayed for a few weeks. When Vijayalakshmi confided in Noor Jahan about her husband’s harassment, Noor Jahan, who worked as a match maker, asked her to divorce him. She had reportedly assured her of finding a new partner in her caste.

Having heard about Vijayalakshmi’s intention to embrace Islam with her two children, Shiraguppi fought with his wife. Both had confided in their friends about the need of an advocate for divorce. When Vijayalakshmi left the house in October with her children and taken shelter in the house of Noor Jahan, Shiraguppi filed a missing complaint with the police. He then went to Noor Jahan’s house and had a heated exchange of words with her and Vijayalakshmi before bringing them back to the house.

Shiraguppi also had a heated exchange of words with Noor Jahan in front of his children’s school.

“We have gathered evidence regarding Noor Jahan’s alleged attempt to find a groom for Vijayalakshmi. There is evidence about the fights Shiraguppi had with Noor Jahan,” Mr. Kumar said and added that this and other circumstantial evidences have been gathered for the abetment to suicide.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on Ph: 104 or the mental health helpline Ph: 080-46110007 for help.)