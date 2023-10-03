Woman accuses husband of harassment

October 03, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

A 54-year-old woman has accused her 77-year-old husband, a resident of Permude under Bajpe police station limits, of harassment.

In the complaint filed with Kopar Khairane police station in Navi Mumbai, 54-year-old Shahanaz Ismail Syed said she had a second marriage with 77-year-old Ismail Syed of Permude village on September 7, 2022. She has two daughters out of first marriage and her first husband is no more. Syed’s first wife too has died and he has three children from his first marriage. She lived with her husband in Permude.

Shahnaz said after two months of marriage, her husband said he was not interested in her and had locked her inside the house. When she protested such a conduct, Syed harassed her physically and mentally and prevented her from speaking to her daughters. Unable to bear the harassment, she left her husband’s house in May 2023 and stayed with her daughter in Kopar Khairane police station limits. After narrating her ordeal to her daughter, she filed the police complaint.

The complaint was forwarded to Mangaluru Police Commissioner, who referred the case to Bajpe police station. The Bajpe police registered her complaint on October 2 for offences under Sections 498 A, 323, 504 and 506 of Indian Penal Code.

