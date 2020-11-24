Witness in activist murder case found dead

Vignesh Nayak (29), a witness in the RTI activist Vinayak Baliga murder case, was found dead in his house in Dhanwantri Nagar off V.T. Road here on Sunday night.

According to Mangaluru North Police, Vignesh spoke with his fianceé on Sunday night. He then did not answer any other calls. His fianceé’s mother called Vignesh’s mother who rushed to her son’s room that was locked from the inside. She called her neighbours who then broke open the door and found him hanging from the roof of the room.

Following a complaint by Vignesh’s mother, the Mangaluru North Police registered a case of unnatural death.

Vignesh, an employee of Vivek Traders, was a witness in the murder of RTI activist Vinayak Baliga near his house in March 2016. In a statement recorded by a magistrate under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, Vignesh said that his car was used by prime accused Naresh Shenoy and other accused arrested in the case. Naresh Shenoy, owner of Vivek Traders, had purchased the car in his name and he [Naresh Shenoy] was using it, Vignesh said in the statement.

Rationalist Narendra Nayak, who along with family members of Baliga is fighting for the prosecution of the accused, in a statement on Monday said that as Vignesh’s vehicle has been used by the accused, it appears that he knew more about the murder. The police had failed to make further inquiries with him. The family members of Baliga demand that police investigate the circumstances behind Vignesh’s suicide, he said in his statement.

