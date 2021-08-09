Withdraw false cases against Hindutva activists, Jnanendra urged

MANGALURU

09 August 2021 21:58 IST

Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojari on Monday urged Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to arrange to issue orders withdrawing false cases filed against BJP workers and Hindutva activists, particularly in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts.

Meeting Mr. Jnanendra at the Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru, Mr. Poojari said that the organisations have been representing to him to get false cases filed by vested interests withdrawn. He pointed out that previous governments had withdrawn cases filed against activists of similarly placed other organisations. However, cases filed against Hindutva activists were not withdrawn, he pointed out.

A statement from Mr. Poojari’s office said that the Home Minister responded positively to the demand. He said that he would get information collected from all districts on such cases. It would be brought before the Cabinet and suitable decision taken, Mr. Jnanendra promised Mr. Poojari, the statement said.

