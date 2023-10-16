HamberMenu
With tourism season opening, beach side accommodations in good demand, say stakeholders

October 16, 2023 10:54 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mangaluru Dasara, hosted by Kudroli Gokarnanatheswara Temple, is attracting tourists from far and wide as tourism season of 2023-24 in the coastal belt has resumed.

Mangaluru Dasara, hosted by Kudroli Gokarnanatheswara Temple, is attracting tourists from far and wide as tourism season of 2023-24 in the coastal belt has resumed. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

With tourism season opening in the coastal belt, beachside homestays and guest houses appear to be in good demand. A beach tourism promoter Yatish Baikampady told The Hindu that Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts had about 150 beachside homestays and guest houses. “The beachside accommodations have been booked till the end of October. As they are full, some tourists are opting to stay in lodges,” he said.

Mr. Baikampady, who was a former Chief Executive Officer of Panambur Beach Development Project, said that many tourists prefer beachside accommodations. Of the guests, about 80% are IT professionals, hailing from different states, coming from Bengaluru. Tourists are also pouring in from Pune, Delhi and Mumbai. Some of the tourists prefer to visit temples and daivasthanas.

“As beach side accommodations are in good demand especially on the weekends, the twin districts require another 500 beachside homestays and guest houses,” he said, adding that many tourists are arriving in their own vehicles.

Chandrahas Shetty, president, Association of Lodges, Dakshina Kannada, said that as the mid-term Dasara holiday for schools has also begun, lodges are also in good demand. Dakshina Kannada had about 107 lodges with 2,500 rooms. “The bookings at lodges are good,” he said, adding that a tourist visiting Mangaluru spends at least ₹2,000 per head.

Mr. Shetty said that tourists visit Mangaluru and other parts of Dakshina Kannada not only to visit beaches and temples. Many arrive for medical treatment and education-related matters. Parents make use of their tour to visit reputed educational institutes, including the paramedical ones, to evaluate them before admitting their children.

Gurme Suresh Shetty, MLA, Kaup, told The Hindu that about 80 new guest houses are coming up in between Hejmady and Baindoor to accommodate tourists visiting the coastal region. Coastal tourism needs to be promoted also to create job opportunities.

