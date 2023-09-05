With shortage of students, there is threat of closure of 10,000 government schools: Kota Srinivas Poojary

September 05, 2023 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - MANGALURU

Despite good facilities at 48,000 government schools in the State, there was strong drive in favour of private schools that was leading to a shortage of students in government schools, said MLC Kota Srinivas Poojary here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the district-level Teacher’s Day programme at the Amarjyoti Kuruji Janaki Venkataramana Gowda auditorium in Sullia, Mr. Poojary said with shortage of students there was a threat of the closure of 10,000 government schools in the State in the next five years.

Mr. Poojary called upon teachers and others to discuss about the National Education Policy. Teachers should take up the responsibility of building character of their students and shaping their career. The students should develop a thought to keep the country foremost, he said.

Mr. Poojary and Sullia MLA Bhagirathi Murulya presented the best teacher award to 21 teachers from lower primary, higher primary, and high schools.

Learning is a continuous process and there is no age limit. Education alone can bring a change in the society, said Chairman of Karnataka Permanent Backward Classes Commission Jayaprakash Hegde in Brahmavar in Udupi district.

Speaking at the Udupi district-level Teachers’ Day programme at Shamili Shanaya auditorium., Mr. Hegde said teachers have onerous responsibility in ingraining good thoughts in their children and shaping them into good citizens. Children should be made to live in solidarity. If children are made strong mentally and physically, they will effectively face competitions in life, he said.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner K. Vidya Kumari said teachers should be aware that they are role models for students and hence they should behave responsibly. While asking teachers to work as a team to train students to excel in the SSLC and II Pre-University examinations, Ms. Kumari said teachers should spend quality time at their homes.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna also spoke. As many as 15 teachers from lower primary, higher primary, and high schools of Udupi district received the best teacher award.

Mangaluru North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty attended the Mangaluru North block-level Teachers’ Day programme at Town Hall in Mangaluru.

