With Harekala-Adyar dam-cum-bridge complete, people demand its opening

April 02, 2023 10:45 pm | Updated 10:45 pm IST - MANGALURU

With the massive vented dam-cum bridge across Netravathi connecting Harekala on its southern bank and Adyar on the northern bank is complete, the people of Harekala region have sought that the bridge be put to public use pending the project’s formal inauguration.

While the authorities concerned were planning the formal inauguration of the project executed at a cost of ₹174 crore under the Paschima Vahini project, the poll code of conduct came to be enforced. Following the demand by people to allow plying of light motor vehicles on the completed bridge so as not to keep it idle, the facility may be allowed to be used shortly without any formal programme.

The project, with twin objectives of providing drinking and irrigation water to Mangaluru (Ullal) constituency and connectivity to hinterlands of Harekala area with the mainland in Adyar, commenced in February 2020. Though it was to be completed in 18 months, the COVID-19 pandemic and flash floods washing away material and machinery etc., delayed the project.

With 10m wide bridge part comprising 7m vehicular lane and 1.5 m each pedestrian walkway on both sides, the 520m long dam-cum-bridge would considerably reduce the travel time between Harekala, Konaje, Mudipu and surrounding areas and Adyar abutting Mangaluru-Bengaluru NH 75. Water could be impounded up to 2 mtr height that requires acquisition of about 30 hectares of government and patta lands, according to minor irrigation department that has executed the project.

Work complete

The department has already tested the dam by impounding water up to 1.2m from the Sil-level that did not entail submergence of any land. Since there was no flow in the Netravathi, it did not impound water this season. Once the acquisition process was complete by the Revenue Department, the department would impound water at 2m level after the Monsoon.

Work on the bridge part too is complete with concreted approach ramps on both Harekala and Adyar sides. While the Harekala ramp directly connects the main road passing through the village, the Adyar ramp connects the road reaching NH 75 via Cambridge School.